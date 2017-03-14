Volunteers are helping clean up Apalachicola this week as part of 1000 Hands of Hope

Hundreds of volunteers are fanning out across Apalachicola this week to clean up around the city.
Apalachicola’s Franklins Promise Coalition in collaboration with the City of Apalachicola, Amplify of Opelika, Ala., and Marquette High School of ClarksonValley, Missouri, are holding a community clean up event called1000 Hands of Hope this week.
Over 500 volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to rake the yards, paint, repair and clean the homes of the elderly and disabled in the community in addition to the beautification of the surrounding parks and right of ways.
Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson said “the effort brings together the people within our community and out of town college and high school students and allows us all the chance to make a difference in the spirit of service.”
Community organizations joining the partnership include: Apalachicola Main Street, Apalachicola Hillside Coalition of Laborers, Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Solid Waste.
