Are You Interested in Serving on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Committee?

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is currently seeking one (1) member to serve on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Committee. The member must be a resident of Wakulla County and must be currently employed in the mortgage industry and currently possess an active Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System Number.
The purpose of the PACE Committee is to provide guidance and recommendations regarding the potential development and imposition of a PACE program in the County, whereby qualifying energy conservation and renewable energy improvements to real property may be financed through non ad valorem assessments.
Once appointed, each member will be required to file a Form 1 Statement of Financial Interests.
Interested persons should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the PACE Committee along with a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System Number, name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, April 7, 2017. Please e-mail your information to Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-0940.
