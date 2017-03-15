Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Reminder: Gulf gag grouper workshops tonight and tomorrow night

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Reminder:
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff is hosting two workshops tonight and tomorrow night (March 15-16) to gather public input on management of gag grouper in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
Attend a public workshop to share your input on gag grouper. Meetings start at 6 p.m. EDT

Meeting locations and dates (6-8 p.m. EDT):

  • Perry – March 15 – Council Chambers, 224 S. Jefferson St.
  • Tallahassee – March 16 – LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, 200 W. Park Ave. 
You can also comment on this and other topics at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments


