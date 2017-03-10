Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Friday, March 10, 2017
Apalachicola Planning and Zoning board to discuss transient lodging on Monday
Share this:
APALACHICOLA CITY NEWS
Apalachicola P&Z to Hold Planning Workshop Monday, March 13, 2017The Apalachicola Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board will host a planning workshop on Monday March 13 at 5 pm
to discuss transient lodging revisions in the City. Proposed amendments to the land development code are available for review and download here or visitwww.cityofapalachicola.com/BuildingDept.cfm. Visitors are encouraged to attend and comment.Monday's workshop precedes the Board's regular meeting at 6 pm. in which the proposed Weems Memorial Hospital development is scheduled for review. The agenda is available to reviewhere or visit the City's website agenda page here.