Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

LILLI is a very loveable 7 yr old Lab mix that we are making available thru our Seniors for Seniors program. If you are 65 yrs old or older, you may adopt sweet Lilly fee free. She is a gentle and affectionate girl who will make a wonderful companion for someone. Call 850-670-8417 if you are interesting in adopting.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
