CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.
APALACHICOLA RESERVE HOSTS OYSTER 101 WORKSHOP
~Hands-on workshop provides educational information on Apalachicola Bay oysters ~
WHAT: Oysters 101 Workshop
WHEN: Mar. 10, 2017 12 – 4pm Eastern Time
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve 108 Island Dr. Eastpoint, FL 32328
Cost is $25 per person and registration is required.
emily.
Learn about the famous bivalves of Apalachicola Bay during this workshop offered by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. Discussion will cover the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay, what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives the oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will then get the chance to walk along an oyster bar and observe its inhabitants under a microscope. Participants will need long pants with a belt and socks, or their own fishing waders. Class will end at a local restaurant where participants may use their money to purchase oysters and other refreshments.
