FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Flickr Photo Albums:
2017 Manatee Aerial Survey
Researchers count manatees in Florida through a statewide aerial survey
Lionfish Research in Florida Bay
Studying the effects of potential competitive and behavioral interactions between native predators and invasive lionfish
Dolphin Calf Disentanglement in Volusia County
FWC and partners rescue an entangled dependent dolphin calf
Our Mission: Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance to protect, conserve and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
