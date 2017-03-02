Thursday, March 2, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights


Bass Broodstock
Staging Striped Bass Eggs for Broodstock CollectionEach year, FWC biologists collect striped bass as broodstock for our state hatcheries.Their work helps ensure Florida's striped and hybrid bass populations continue to thrive.
Nancy Foster Exhibition
Nancy Foster Research Expedition 
Biologists with the FWC, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA's Beaufort Lab and Florida Atlantic University embarked on a two-week research mission aboard NOAA Ship Nancy Foster. During this mission, the team studied marine fish and their habitats in the waters off the Florida Keys.

2017 Manatee Aerial Survey
Researchers count manatees in Florida through a statewide aerial survey
Lionfish Research in Florida Bay
Studying the effects of potential competitive and behavioral interactions between native predators and invasive lionfish
Dolphin Calf Disentanglement in Volusia County
FWC and partners rescue an entangled dependent dolphin calf
