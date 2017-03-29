Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Eastpoint man charged after hit and run accident Wednesday morning

 An Eastpoint man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash and careless driving after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 98 in Eastpoint this morning.
The Highway patrol said 38 year old David Dewayne Freeman was charged after hitting 52 year old Carson Willscy with his 2002 Dodge Dakota and then leaving the scene of the accident.
Willscy suffered critical injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The Highway patrol said Freeman was heading east on Highway 98 just before 8 o'clock this morning; he was just west of Old Ferry Dock Road when the accident happened.
Freeman told officers that he was trying to retrieve his cell phone from the floorboard which caused him to drive off the road where he hit Willscy who was standing on the westbound shoulder of the road.

Freeman didn't stop after the accident and was later found at a home in Eastpoint.


