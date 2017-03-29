Eastpoint man charged after hit and run accident Wednesday morning

An Eastpoint man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash and careless driving after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 98 in Eastpoint this morning.
The
Highway patrol said 38 year old David Dewayne Freeman was charged
after hitting 52 year old Carson Willscy with his 2002 Dodge Dakota
and then leaving the scene of the accident.
Willscy
suffered critical injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial
Hospital.
The
Highway patrol said Freeman was heading east on Highway 98 just
before 8 o'clock this morning; he was just west of Old Ferry Dock
Road when the accident happened.
Freeman
told officers that he was trying to retrieve his cell phone from the
floorboard which caused him to drive off the road where he hit
Willscy who was standing on the westbound shoulder of the road.
Freeman
didn't stop after the accident and was later found at a home in
Eastpoint.
