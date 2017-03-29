Gov. Scott Announces Freshwater License-Free Fishing Days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that this weekend, April 1st and 2nd, Floridians and visitors will be able to fish without a freshwater recreational fishing license. All bag limits, seasons, and size restrictions will still apply.
Governor Scott said, “This weekend’s license-free fishing days are a great chance for families and visitors to enjoy the spring weather and experience the many fishing sites Florida is well known for. Florida is proud to be the Fishing Capital of the World, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the license-free days this weekend.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Brian Yablonski said, “If you’ve never been fishing before, this is a great opportunity to get out there and give it a try, or, if you’re a seasoned angler, take a friend or family member who has never been. They just might learn to appreciate it as much as you do.”
This year, FWC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Florida’s Wildlife Management Area system– nearly six million acres of lands managed as a habitat for wildlife and for people to enjoy fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and more. For more information on Wildlife Management Areas near your community, click here. For fishing tips, locations and regulation information, click here.
