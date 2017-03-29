There are no swimming advisories in Franklin County this week.
The Florida Department of Health tested water quality at 5 Franklin County beaches on March the 20th.
All of the water samples came back clean.
Water is tested at three locations on St. George Island as well as Carrabelle Beach and Alligator Point to make sure the waters are safe for swimmers.
Samples were also taken from 2 beaches in Wakulla County, there were also no swimming advisories issued in that county.
Water samples were also taken from 7 beaches in Gulf County and all of those samples also came back clean.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from 304 beaches in 34 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health Clean beaches website.
