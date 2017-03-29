FWC seeks volunteers to conduct bird monitoring activities in Liberty County

If you like be outdoors and can recognize bird species by their call, the FWC might have an interesting volunteer project for you.
Volunteers are needed to conduct bird monitoring activities on the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve and at Torreya State Park in Liberty County.
Volunteers will help the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission perform post-restoration monitoring on selected sites in an area that is being restored as part of a Multistate Sandhills Ecological Restoration Project.
The project is a collaborative wildlife habitat restoration effort between the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina, which is supported by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
They will also have to be able to identify various bird species by call.
Vounteers will be need between April 15th and June 20th.
If you are interested in learning more, you can contact Heather Hitt who is the FWC Supervisor of the project by e-mail at heather.hitt@myfwc.com.
You can also call her at 772-469-4267
http://live.oysterradio.com/