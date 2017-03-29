New directional signs make finding Apalachicola businesses even easier!

Finding businesses in Apalachicola is now a little easier.
The Historic Apalachicola Main Street Program installed a directional sign in the Bowery district on Monday, on the corner of Commerce Street and Avenue F.
This is the first of several directional signs slated for installation in downtown Apalachicola.
Each sign will have unique ironwork that pays tribute to the maritime past and present of Apalachicola.
The goal of Historic Apalachicola Main Street is to install a few more of these signs in the downtown district to help visitors find restaurants, shops, and other points of interest.
The unique sign was created by Fred Eubanks Custom Ornamental Ironwork of Thomasville, Georgia.
The sign has a distinctly nautical feel with accents such as nautical rope and boats created from iron.
The sign includes a shrimp boat silhouette that was created using a photo of the Buddy’s Boys shrimp boat.
There is also a sailing ship that was created using a painting of the Montezuma, which shipped cotton from the port of Apalachicola.
The weatherproof vinyl lettering was done by Sign Design in Eastpoint, and can be easily updated as businesses change.
