Florida Department of Corrections to Host Hiring Event at Franklin Correctional Institution

CARRABELLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections will host a recruitment event at Franklin Correctional Institution.
WHAT:
The Florida Department of Corrections is seeking qualified individuals to join our agency. If possible, please bring the following: driver’s license, legible copy of birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts and any name change documents (if applicable), such as a marriage certificate. Veterans and current reservists/Guardsmen should bring a copy of their DD-214 or military ID, respectively. If you would like to take the Criminal Justice Abilities Test (required for employment), please bring a money order in the amount of $12 made payable to the Florida Department of Corrections.
WHEN:
Friday, March 31, 2017, 9:00 a.m. EST (Please arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.)
WHERE:
Franklin Correctional Institution – Training Building
1760 Highway 67 North
Carrabelle, Florida 32322
CONTACT:
For employment information, please contact Recruitment Sergeant Tomilee Babb at (850) 697-1331 or tomilee.babb@fdc.myflorida.com.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
