April 2017 Wrack Line Newsletter

Upcoming events
April 1, 6-8:30pm: Welcoming the Shorebirds Paper Lantern Procession at Passe-a-grille beach (photo).
April 5-7
: Florida Wildlife Society Meeting in Orlando. Details and registration here.
April 7: Coastal Conservation Workshop at the Barrier Island Sanctuary, Melbourne Beach. Register here.
April 8-9
: Introduction to Local Shorebirds Through Kid's Artwork at the Cedar Key Arts Festival. Details here.
April 17: Beach-nesting Bird Steward Training with the St. John's/Flagler Shorebird Partnership. RSVP to Chris Farrell at cfarrell@audubon.org.
April 21-23
: Florida Ornithological Society Spring Meeting at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin, FL. Details here.
April 22, 9-11am
: Beach-nesting Bird Steward Training with the Collier Shorebird Partnership at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. RSVP to Alli Smith at CollierShorebirdStewards@gmail.com.
April 23, 9-11am
: Beach-nesting Steward Training with the Lee Shorebird Partnership at Lovers' Key State Park. RSVP to Brad Cornell at Bcornell@audubonWE.org.
April 29: International Migratory Bird Day at Ft. Caroline National Memorial. RSVP here.
Reminders
Notes and presentations from the pre-season partnership meetings are now on the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) Field Notes section.
The FSA website also now contains the following reports:
A Species Action Plan for Four Imperiled Beach Nesting Birds: American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern, and black skimmer.
Florida Beach-nesting Bird Plan.
Job Announcements
The beach nesting season is upon us and Audubon Florida is seeking to fill several shorebird jobs around the state. Please apply and share!