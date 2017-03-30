Gulf World to Release Kemps Ridley Sea Turtle on Friday, March 31st at Beacon Hill in St. Joe Beach

Gulf World Marine Institute will release a sea turtle from Beacon Hill in St. Joe Beach Friday morning.
Gulf World is releasing the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning at 930 eastern time at the at the intersection of highway 386 and Highway 98.
The sea turtle was rescued Monday afternoon after it was found struggling in the rough surf in Mexico beach.
The turtle was examined and given fluids and the glucose levels have since risen to a healthy level so it can go back to the Gulf where it belongs.
The sea turtle release is open to the public so feel free to come out and watch and take pictures or video.
Again, the release will happen Friday morning at 930 Eastern Time at Beacon Hill at St. Joe Beach so try to get out there early for the best view.
