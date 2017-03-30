You won't need a license to freshwater fish in Florida this weekend

You can go freshwater fishing without a license this weekend.
April 1st and 2nd are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an invitation for people to try out fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a license for freshwater fishing this weekend all other bag limit, season and size restrictions apply.
And be sure to take advantage of the free freshwater fishing this weekend.
Your next chance for free freshwater fishing will be June 10th and 11th.
The first license free saltwater fishing days of 2017 will be June 3rd and 4th.
