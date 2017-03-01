Franklin County Commission approves rezoning at Hickory Hammock

Franklin County Commissioners agreed last week to rezone a 40 acre parcel at Hickory Hammock outside of Carrabelle.
The board agreed to change the zoning from agricultural, which allows one home on 40 acres, to R6 which is called Rural residential.
R6 zoning allows one home for every 10 acres.
The action was taken at the request of Vance Millender.
The rezoning was opposed by a neighboring landowner who expressed fears that the four homes could be clustered next to his property along the Crooked River.
Another neighbor, who did not oppose the rezoning, expressed concerns about the potential for 4 more docks on the River,
Commissioners said those issue would have to be dealt with when Mister Millender returned to the county for approval for his plat showing how he plans to develop the property.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said a number of properties in the area had received similar rezonings in the past as they were purchased by people who want to provide property for their extended families to build homes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/