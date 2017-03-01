Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Franklin County seeking money from FWC to remove derelict boats
Franklin County is applying for more money to remove derelict vessels from local waters.
The board will seek money from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which has about 400 thousand dollars available for abandoned boat removal.
Derelict and abandoned vessels are not only safety and navigational hazards but they can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel fuel into the water.
The county is still working on the list of derelict vessels that need to be removed and said they won't know how much money they will apply for until the list is complete.
They will need to get the request in soon as the money is being alloted on a first come first served basis.
Last year the county received 256 thousand dollars under the same program to remove 13 sunken and unusable vessels around the county.
That project is still ongoing.
