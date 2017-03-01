Long-time public defender Kevin Steiger moving to Leon County

A long time fixture is the local court system will be moving to Tallahassee
Public Defender Kevin Steiger has announced that he will be leaving his post as the Chief Assistant Public Defender in Franklin County for a position in Leon County.
Steiger has been defending clients in Franklin County for over 20 years.
Franklin County Commissioners agreed to send a letter of appreciation for Kevin's decades of service.
Franklin County's new public defender will be Courtenay Miller.
http://live.oysterradio.com/