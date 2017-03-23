Franklin County removing commercial signs from county right of ways

If you are a business owner and have your signs on county-owned right of ways you might want to remove them before the county does it for you.
Franklin County is going to start a program to remove commercial signs from County right of ways.
County and State laws prohibit signs from being placed on public property along roadsides.
Not only are the signs an eyesore, but they are also a safety hazard.
Roadside signs also make it harder for county workers to mow and maintain the right of ways.
Franklin County commissioners agreed this week to direct the Road Department to pick up all signs in the County’s right of way.
The signs will be stored at the road department on Highway 65 where people can pick them up if they want to keep them.
http://live.oysterradio.com/