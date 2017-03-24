Franklin County seeks state money for major road projects

County Commissioners hope to get state money this year for number of road projects.
The Commission this week authorized applications for grants to work on 5 roads across the county.
The board is seeking SCRAP funding for paving work on Highway 67 and County Road 30A.
The SCRAP program covers 100 percent of paving costs – Franklin County only recently becase eligible for the program after increasing the local gas tax.
The board is also seeking money through the state's SCOP program to widen and resurface Avenue A and Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
The SCOP program would cover 75 percent of the project cost.
The Commission also agreed to seek money to widen and resurface Creamer Street in Eastpoint through the County Incentive Grant Program which is designed to relieve congestion on the state highway system.
