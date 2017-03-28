Franklin County will begin removing commercial signs from public right of ways on April 3rd

Franklin County will begin removing commercial signs from county right of ways starting next Monday.
County workers will start removing advertising and other types signs that are on the County’s right-of-way or easements starting on April 3rd.
County and State laws prohibit commercial signs from being placed on public property along roadsides.
Not only are the signs an eysore, but they are also a safety hazard.
Roadside signs also make it harder for county workers to mow and maintain the right of ways.
Any signs that are removed will be stored at the road department on Highway 65 where people can pick them up if they want to keep them.
Businesses will be able to call the road camp 670-8640 to make arrangements to pick up their signs.
