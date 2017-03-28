Local unemployment fell in February

Local unemployment dropped in February.
Franklin County unemployment fell from 5.1 percent in January to 4.6 percent last month.
219 people were looking for work in Franklin County, down from 240 people the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 13 people.
23 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in February.
Gulf County also saw a big drop in unemployment in February from 5.4 to 4.4 percent.
262 people were looking for work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment fell to 3.9 percent, in Liberty county unemployment fell to 5.2 percent.
