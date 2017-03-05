Sunday, March 5, 2017

FWC to hold workshop in Carrabelle to discuss gag grouper fishing

Gag Grouper 4-County Gulf Region Workshops

FWC staff is gathering public input on the recreational gag grouper season in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
Attend a public workshop to share your input on gag grouper.
You can also comment on this and other topics at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Meeting locations and dates (6-8 p.m. EDT):

  • Carrabelle – March 13 – City Hall, 1001 Gray Ave.
  • Perry – March 15 – Council Chambers, 224 S. Jefferson St.
  • Tallahassee – March 16 – LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, 200 W. Park Ave. 

http://www.myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/workshops/



