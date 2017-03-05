FWC to hold workshop in Carrabelle to discuss gag grouper fishing

You are subscribed to SWF Public Comment Opportunities for Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Gag Grouper 4-County Gulf Region WorkshopsFWC staff is gathering public input on the recreational gag grouper season in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
Attend a public workshop to share your input on gag grouper.
You can also comment on this and other topics at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Meeting locations and dates (6-8 p.m. EDT):
http://www.myfwc.com/fishing/
http://live.oysterradio.com/