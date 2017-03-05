 Request for Comments: Modifications to Commercial Permit Restrictions for King and Spanish Mackerel in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Federal Waters

FORMAL FEDERAL REGISTER NAME/NUMBER: 82 FR 12187, published March 1, 2017.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)
Why was the prohibition to restrict commercial vessels from retaining recreational bag limits originally implemented?
- The regulations were originally considered necessary when the Gulf migratory group of king mackerel (Gulf king mackerel) was thought to be overfished (the population is too low) in the early 1990s, as a means of controlling fishing effort.
Why is the prohibition changing?
- The current restriction prevents fishermen from recreationally targeting king or Spanish mackerel on their commercially permitted vessels when the commercial season is closed.
- The restriction does not exist under any other vessel permit for other species in the Gulf or South Atlantic.
- The most recent population assessment of king mackerel indicated that both Gulf and Atlantic migratory groups of king mackerel are not overfished or experiencing overfishing (too many are being caught each year).
