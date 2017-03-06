Gulf County voters to decide school district referendum on Tuesday

Voters will get their say today on whether to continue to provide an additional one mill operational levy to the public schools for another four years.
If voters approve the measure it will allow the school district to free up about 1.6 million dollars in construction money and put it in the operating budget where it can be used for teacher and employee pay as well as other operating expenses.
Voters first approved the issue in 2009, and again in 2013.
The issue has to be renewed every 4 years.
The polling stations will be open Tuesday from 7 am to 7 pm eastern time.
