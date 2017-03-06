Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Welcomes Shad Smith as Director of Sports Medicine and Community Health

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (February 21, 2017) – Shad Smith, DHA, recently joined the leadership team at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) as Director of Sports Medicine and Community Health. Smith will serve as community liaison to local schools, the Florida Department of Health in Gulf and Franklin counties, and other healthcare providers in the area.
Smith comes to SHHG with more than nineteen years of leadership experience in community and population health, healthcare administration, sports programming and athletic training. His educational training includes a Bachelor of Science Degree from Ohio Northern University, a master’s degree in Business Administration Healthcare Management from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a doctorate degree in Healthcare Administration from Capella University.
Smith is a board certified athletic trainer with additional certifications in Ergonomic Assessment and currently pursuing a Health Coaching Verification. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, Association of Community Health Improvement and the American College of Sports Medicine. He has been an ambassador and volunteer for the United States Olympic Committee Volunteer Sports Medicine Program, Combat Marines Outdoors Feed the Homeless, Operation Military Embrace Free Christmas, and the San Antonio Area Marines Toys for Tots Campaign.
Smith enjoys being able to work with the community on new athletic training programming opportunities, sports programming and population healthcare. He looks forward to contributing to the health and success of the community.
For more information about Sacred Heart on the Gulf, please visit www.sacred-heart.org/Gulf
