Local unemployment increased between December and January

Local unemployment took a big jump between December and January.
Franklin County unemployment rose from 4.4 percent in December to 5 percent in January.
237 people were looking for work in Franklin County, up from 204 people in December.
The workforce also increased by 33 people.
13 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's.
Gulf County also saw a big increase in unemployment in January from 4.6 to 5.4 percent.
315 people were looking for work in Gulf County.
Wakulla County unemployment rose to 4.5 percent, in Liberty county unemployment rose to 5.8 percent.
