Franklin County is looking for someone to serve as a representative on the local Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.
The Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board identifies local service needs and provides direction on the services to be provided to people who need help with transportation.
The county is seeking someone to serve as the an elderly representative which means you must be 60 or older.
You do not have to be a transportation rider.
There are 4 quarterly meetings of the board and they held in Apalachicola at the courthouse.
If you would like to be considered, contact your county commissioner or speak to Michael Moron an the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
