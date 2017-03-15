(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
March 3, 2017 through March 9, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Clark received information that an individual posted a picture of himself on a social media website holding an alligator snapping turtle at his residence. After speaking to the individual, he found that two other individuals had also been in possession of the turtle. One of the individuals caught the turtle and then brought it home to take pictures. The turtle was reportedly taken back to the spot where it was first located and released. The individual was cited for possessing and transporting a species of special concern. The other two individuals were given warnings and educated on the laws concerning that species.
Officer Pettey received an internet complaint that showed an individual in possession of what appeared to be an oversized redfish. The individual was located and found to be in possession of a 38‑inch redfish. A citation was issued for the violation.
Officers Pettey and Allgood responded to a trespass complaint that occurred on a hunting club in the Walnut Hill area. Earlier in the week, several trail camera photographs of an individual walking through the club holding a gun were provided. The officers located the subject walking in the area near the club, interviewed him and when he was shown some of the photographs, he admitted to trespass while hunting on the property. A criminal history check revealed the subject is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms. A warrant was obtained the next day for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officer Allgood received information that some fishermen were harvesting over the bag limit of sheepshead at the Fort Pickens fishing pier. When he arrived on the scene, there were three men with several buckets and a cooler filled with sheepshead. The fishermen were in possession of 59 sheepshead and given notice to appear citations for over the bag limit.
While off duty, Lieutenant Clark saw a vehicle pulling a trailer full of waste tires on Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze. He contacted Officer Allgood and advised him that there was no placard or permit displayed on the side of the vehicle as required. Officer Allgood saw the vehicle approaching his location and confirmed the vehicle was not displaying a placard and conducted a traffic stop. The driver confirmed he did not have a permit to haul waste tires and was issued a notice to appear for transporting waste tires without a permit.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officer Matechik was on patrol in the Cash Creek area when he saw a subject in a vessel working a net. He could see a large pile of net in the vessel and approximately 200 pounds of mullet in the vessel. When asked how many nets he had, he responded that there were four nets on board and two of the nets were tied together. The subject said the nets would probably be more than 500 square feet. Due to the nets being wadded up, they were seized for further investigation. Officer Richardson responded to assist and they were able to stretch the nets out at the Carrabelle field office. The first nets that were tied together measured 4,096 square feet. The second net measured 1,260 square feet. Charges are being filed against the subject.
Officer Matechik was on patrol on St. George Island when he saw a vessel and a subject working a net. When he got closer, he saw that it was the same subject he cited the week before for oversized nets. During his inspection, the subject told Officer Matechik that there were nets tied together and told him where they were tied together. In all, there were four nets tied together and another net in the vessel. The subject had approximately 100 pounds of mullet on board along with miscellaneous fish. Officer Richardson responded to assist and the officers seized the nets and transported them to the Carrabelle field office to better inspect them. The total square feet of the first nets tied together was 4,619. The second net in the vessel measured 342 square feet. Charges are being filed on the same subject for multiple net and fishery violations.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Pifer conducted an Individual Fishing Quota inspection (IFQ) of a federally permitted commercial fishing vessel which had landed the night before and was offloading the next morning. Upon arrival, the vessel was already in the process of offloading its catch. An inspection of the fish inside the wholesale dealer’s truck revealed three undersized red snapper and one undersized vermillion snapper. Since the majority of the catch had already been offloaded, A thorough inspection of the vessel’s catch was conducted at the dealer as it was being sorted and packaged for resale. With help from Officer Corbin, a total of five undersized red snapper and fourteen vermilion snapper were found. Officer Pifer returned to the commercial vessel and obtained a sworn written statement stating that the fish were harvested from federal waters. The captain was issued a federal citation for the violation and all information was forwarded to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This was the captain’s third IFQ violation within a six‑month period.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hutchinson was patrolling the Blackwater State Forest when he saw a vehicle driving carelessly, almost striking his patrol vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, he discovered that the passenger had a warrant for his arrest from Santa Rosa County. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail. The driver of the vehicle was issued a written warning for careless operation.
Officer Lewis was on forest patrol in Blackwater River State Forest when he detected the odor of cannabis emanating from a tent. He heard people inside the tent and asked them to come outside and speak with him. One of the men admitted to smoking a cannabis cigarette and consented to a search of the tent. Drug paraphernalia and a baggie that appeared to contain methamphetamine were located. A field test of the substance in the baggie was positive for methamphetamine. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail and the drugs and paraphernalia were seized as evidence.
Officer Lewis saw a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and stopped the vehicle. He detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle and on the driver’s breath. During field sobriety tasks, the driver showed obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail where he blew a .163, more than twice the legal limit. The subject was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a breath-alcohol level of 0.08 or above.
Officer Lewis was on patrol at the Webb Landing campsite in the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) when he saw a man and woman camping. As the man was taking items out of his vehicle, a box commonly used to store drug paraphernalia was in plain sight. He asked the man about the box and the man admitted that there were pipes he used to smoke weed in the box. The man consented to a search of the vehicle and three pipes with cannabis residue were found in the box. He also found another box that contained a glass pipe and a small baggie of methamphetamine. Officer Jernigan arrived to assist. The officers located a large water bong used for smoking cannabis. The subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and for an outstanding warrant out of Pinellas County.
WALTON COUNTY
Officer Bartlett was on land patrol at a local marina in Freeport inspecting vessels for titling requirements. An owner of a 28‑foot Bayliner cabin vessel failed to transfer the vessel’s title into his name within 30 days. The new owner was given a written warning. More than a month later, the officer followed up and confirmed the owner had still neglected to transfer the title to his name. The owner was issued a notice to appear citation.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Bartlett and J. Rockwell attended an outreach event at Crestview High School. The officers talked about the core missions and what it takes to become an FWC officer. The officers displayed a patrol vessel and, with the upcoming boating season right around the corner, relayed the importance of boating safety. There were a total of 72 students in attendance for the event.
