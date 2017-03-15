You can now access the weatherSTEM weather station through Franklin county's website

Accessing information from the new Weatherstem weather monitoring station on the Eastpoint fishing pier is now easier to do.
Franklin County has set up a link to the weather information on its webpage at franklincountyflorida.com.
Just look under the “resources” tab at the top of the page.
The WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well as a video stream showing the status of the bay.
And it provides a daily sunrise picture.
You can access the site on-line at franklincountyflorida.com or if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the weaterstem app which you can download from the app store or googleplay.
https://franklin.weatherstem.com/sgibridge
http://live.oysterradio.com/