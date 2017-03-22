Recreational fishing for greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico federal waters will close on Friday.
The closure begins at 12:01 AM on March the 24th.
The closure is happening early this year because recreational fishermen caught too many amberjack last year and the overage was taken away from this year's catch target.
Generally recreational fishermen are allowed to catch about 1.2 million pounds of amberjack each year.
Because of the overfishing last year, this year's catch target was only 336 thouand pounds – which researchers say will be reached this week.
The closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack fishery which is considered overfished which means the population is too low.
During the closure, the recreational harvest or possession of greater amberjack is prohibited in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The fishery will remain closed until January the 1st, 2018.
