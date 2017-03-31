Shorebird Nesting sites in the Apalachicola Bay off-limits through August

The St George island causeway as well as the Bird Island off the high hump of the Apalachicola bridge are both off limits to people as of April the 1st.
This is the time of year shorebirds need the islands for nesting, so the state says no people or pets are allowed on the sites.
A number of protected bird species nest on the two islands, including 4 species of terns, as well as black skimmers, brown pelicans, and American oystercatchers.
All of the different species are protected and some are listed as threatened species or species of special concern.
When people walk through the nesting area, they not only tend to step on eggs, but they also scare off the birds, exposing the chicks to direct sunlight and predator birds.
And because of coastal development, the birds are running out of safe places to nest, so please try to find others sites to fish from until nesting season ends on August 31st.
