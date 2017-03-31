Friday, March 31, 2017
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab at St. Theresa raising money for a woodland nature trail
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab at St. Theresa will be taking part in a 36 hour fundraising event this week called the Great Give campaign.
The Marine Lab hopes to raise 5000 dollars during the campaign to create a woodland nature trail at the lab.
The Marine lab is restoring a section of pine forest that includes a long-leaf pine stand, scrub communities, and brackish and freshwater wetlands, woven around a stream that runs from the forest to the waterfront.
Restoration work started two years ago.
Historically longleaf pine forests dominated the coastal plain in the southeastern United States, but over-exploitation of the trees resulted in the loss of 97% of pre-settlement Longleaf forests.
The lab hopes to raise enough money this year to create a nature trail that will have a kiosk at the head describing the importance of longleaf pine forests, and interpretive signs along the way identifying key components of the plant and animal communities and the linkages between land and sea.
The restored forest will provide opportunities for research as well as opportunities for visitors to get back to nature.
If you would like to help with the cause, you van make a financial donation during the Great Give campaign which starts at 9 AM on Thursday and ends at 9 PM on Friday, March the 31st.
