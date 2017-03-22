If you have a high school aged artist in the family, you might be able to get some of their work hung in the US Capitol in Washington DC.
The 2017 High School Congressional Art Competition is now going on.
The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country.
High school students residing in Florida’s Second District which includes Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties, are encouraged to submit their work.
The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with artwork from across the country.
Submissions can include paintings, drawings, collages, and photography, among other mediums.
The deadline for submission is April 20th, 2017.
You can find full competition guidelines at congressman Dr. Neal Dunn’s website.
http://live.oysterradio.com/