Eastpoint rib cook-off raises thousands for the Eastpoint volunteer fire department

Hundreds of rib lovers flocked to Vrooman Park in Eastpoint on Saturday to help raise money for the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department held its 16th annual rib cookoff this weekend – its the fire department's biggest fund-raiser of the year.
The Big Top Supermarket team from Eastpoint took top honors again in the cooking contest.
2nd place went to Bert and Michael Hicks and the “Joined at the Rib” team, and 3rd place went to the “kickin' ash” team.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce 10-4 BBQ team received the People’s choice award by raising the most money for the fire department.
They raised 764 dollars during the event.
The Inglorious Basters out of Eastpoint won the best display.
This was another great year for the event.
The fire department sold out of food and the silent auction raised thousands of dollars.
The annual rib cook-off helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The fire department is still tallying the full amount raised and expects to have the totals later this week.
