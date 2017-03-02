Volunteers are needed to help monitor rainfall in Franklin county.
A high-density rainfall-observation network known as the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is looking for people in our area to monitor rainfall and submit it for use by climatologists.
Volunteers take daily rainfall measurements, and then submit the information through the internet where it can be used by meteorologists and climatologists for monitoring and documenting storm events and drought development and persistence and conducting applied climate research.
There are currently over 20 thousand volunteers in all 50 states, Canada and the Bahamas including over 500 in Florida.
At this time there are very few observers in our area, and that causes a problem because rainfall, especially in Florida, can have considerable variability over short distances.
So the more observers the better.
Anyone can volunteer.
If you would like to find out more about the program and see what is expected from volunteers, just go to the program website at www.cocorahs.com that’s C O CO R A H S dot com.
