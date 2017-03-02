Emergency management officials urge Franklin County residents to get their re-entry tags

With hurricane season coming up in just a few months, The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is urging Franklin County residents to get their re-entry tags.
The tags are designed to be a proof of residency of Franklin County for use after a major storm or other event that requires an evacuation.
The tags will allow authorities to quickly recognize you as a county resident and even tell them in which city you live so you can get back into the county more quickly after an evacuation.
If you don’t have the tag, you’ll likely have to wait while officers verify that you are a county resident.
You can pick up a re-entry tag at the Emergency Management office at the Apalachicola Airport.
You simply need to bring a photo ID like a driver’s license and proof of residence like a utility bill.
The Emergency Management Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 till 4:30.
You can also fill out the form on-line at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and have the tags mailed to you.
Or look for emergency management folks at local events where they will also be taking applications for the re-entry tags.
