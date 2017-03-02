Gulf County Sheriff's Office arrests 14 people in Wewahitchka theft ring

14 people have been arrested in Gulf County as part of a months long investigation into a theft ring in Wewahitchka.
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said the group included customers and employees at Rich’s IGA in Wewahitchka.
The investigation began last March after Rich's IGA brought the issue to authorities.
The complaint alleged that that the group stole from the business between November 2015 and March 2016 when the investigation began.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects from video footage taken from the store.
In all about $60,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen fro thestore during the four-month period.
The 14 people are all facing grand theft charges of $300 or more but less than $5,000 dollars.
The sheriff's department said four out of the fourteen people arrested cooperated with the investigation and confessed.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation: Michael R. Benavides (61), Mary D. Booker (61), Charity B. Griffin (22), Ryan M. Hathcox (22), Rebecca A. Linton (33), Stephanie R. Martin (42), John A. Matlock (48), Jesse D. Parker (27), Maree D. Suber (26), Robert J. Williams (31), Brittany M. Wood (26), and Dorothy C. Ziglar (75). Connie D. Himes (56) was charged with Grand Theft of $5,000 or more but less than $10,000. Lawesla D. Matlock (37) was arrested and charged with Grant Theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000. Himes was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, where she is awaiting extradition to Gulf County.
