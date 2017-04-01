APALACHICOLA RESERVE HOSTS OYSTER 101 WORKSHOP

~ Learn about what makes oysters so special, from the bay to the table ~
WHAT: Oysters 101
WHEN: April 4th, 2017
1:00pm - 4:00pm Eastern Time
Registration is required. Cost is $20 per person. Visit http://gulfalliancetraining.com

WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
108 Island Dr.
Eastpoint, FL 32328
Come learn about the famous bivalves of Apalachicola Bay! This class offered by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats.

Participants need to bring long pants with a belt and socks, or their own fishing waders. Class will end at a local restaurant where participants may use their money to purchase oysters and other refreshments.
