Long-time Franklin County tax collector charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 17 year old boy

Long -time Franklin County Tax Collector James A. Harris, Jr. was arrested Friday and is facing charges of having sex with a minor.
Harris is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 17 year old boy.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Harris became the subject of investigation after deputies were called to a home in Eastpoint Friday regarding a complaint that an adult had had some type of sexual activity with a person under 17 years of age.
The investigation led deputies to arrest James Harris Jr. on a second degree felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor 16 to 17 years of age.
He was booked into the Franklin County jail.
Harris has served as Franklin County's tax collector since 1992.
He ran unopposed for the office in 2016 and just began his 7th term in office.
