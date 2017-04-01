Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

SPOT and his brother SCAMP were left in our drop pen. They appear to be Catahoula and White English Bulldog with a little Lab mixed in. They are only about 8 months old, both are heartworm negative and will be neutered soon. Super sweet and social pups looking for homes. Will you help a pup out?
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
