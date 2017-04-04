APALACHICOLA RESERVE HOSTS WORKSHOP ON BAY-FRIENDLY LANDSCAPING

~ Learn tips to help you create a Bay-Friendly yard ~
Bay-friendly yards use native shrubs and trees in place of large lawns which means less maintenance and more habitat for wildlife
WHAT: Bay-Friendly Landscaping Workshop
WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017
1:00 pm-3:30 pm
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
108 Island Dr.
Eastpoint, FL 32328
HOW: Workshop is free. $20 per barrel (Limit one barrel per house)
Please register for the class in advance at http://www.gulfalliancetrainin
g.org/detail.aspx?Id=128
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will be hosting a bay-friendly landscaping workshop on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 1:00-3:30 pm. Yard design and maintenance can have a big impact on adjacent water bodies. Learn how you can transform your yard into a luscious bay-conscious landscape. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens and bio-swales to filter storm water.
Following the discussion participants will have the option, for a small fee, to assemble their own rain barrel that they can take home. Rain barrels are made conveniently from locally available materials. The workshop will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. The class is free, but rain barrels are $20.00 per barrel. Please register for the class in advance at http://www.gulfalliancetrainin
g.org/detail.aspx?Id=147. Rain barrels must be paid for in advance at the ANERR Visitor Center, Tues-Sat 9:00am to 4:00pm. For more information contact Emily Jackson at 850-670-7743 or send an email to Emily.a.jackson@dep.state.fl.u s.
