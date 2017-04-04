Tuesday, April 4, 2017
The Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding gulf reef fishermen to register for the Gulf Reef Fish Survey
Registering for the survey became mandatory in 2015 for fishermen targeting most reef fish including red snapper, black and red grouper, gray triggerfish, and lesser and greater amberjack.
The survey is designed to help the FWC get a clearer picture of how many people are targeting Gulf reef fish and what fishermen are seeing on the water.
Researchers say the survey will help improve recreational data collection allowing for more informed fisheries management decisions.
The Survey is for people who fish the gulf from private boats and target reef fish including red and vermilion snapper; gag; black and red grouper; gray triggerfish; and greater and lesser amberjack.
You can sign up on-line at Gooutdoorsflorida.com
You can also sign up in person at tackle shops, sporting goods stores and your local tax collector’s office, or by phone at 1-888-FISHFLORIDA.
Many of those who sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish Survey will be contacted by the FWC and asked if they would be willing to provide information about their Gulf reef fish fishing activities.
The program is funded through a five-year National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Gulf restoration grant.
