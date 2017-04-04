Upcoming Conservation Lecture on chemical ecology in marine systems-Thursday, April 6th

Most organisms on Earth have neither eyes nor ears--and must decide to run, eat, or mate with the thing next to them based on chemical cues. Just as chemical biologists discovered treatments for diseases by understanding cell signaling, chemical ecologists can provide new options for curing environmental collapse by understanding these chemically-mediated interactions in nature. The presentation will focus on how understanding, translating, and using this chemical cross-talk among marine species can provide new and powerful options for curing environmental collapse in marine systems.