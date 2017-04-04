Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Upcoming Conservation Lecture on chemical ecology in marine systems-Thursday, April 6th

Thursday
April 6th, 2017
From 7pm to 8pm
FSUCML Auditorium
3618 US-98
St. Teresa, FL 32358
Refreshments available before talk
Translating the Language of Life: Chemical Ecology as Planetary Drug Discovery
by Dr. Mark Hay 
Georgia Institute of Technology
Most organisms on Earth have neither eyes nor ears--and must decide to run, eat, or mate with the thing next to them based on chemical cues. Just as chemical biologists discovered treatments for diseases by understanding cell signaling, chemical ecologists can provide new options for curing environmental collapse by understanding these chemically-mediated interactions in nature. The presentation will focus on how understanding, translating, and using this chemical cross-talk among marine species can provide new and powerful options for curing environmental collapse in marine systems.

About the Speaker
Dr. Mark Hay is a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology and an experimental field ecologist who investigates the underlying chemical mechanisms generating patterns found in the field. Most of his work is focused on tropical coral reefs and in freshwater lakes and streams. The majority of his research focuses on plant-herbivore and predator-prey interactions. Additionally, Dr. Hay uses basic ecological and evolutionary investigations to facilitate management, conservation, and restoration of aquatic systems. Dr. Hay is the co-director of the Aquatic Ecology Center and the Teasley Chair in Environmental Biology at Georgia Tech.
FSUCML Open House:
Coastal Literacy

Saturday, April 22, 201710am - 3pm
Please join us for Earth Day and enjoy a day at the lab with family and friends.
Lecture: Future Storminess

Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 7pm

Dr. James Elsner (FSU) will discuss hurricanes and tornadoes in a warmer world
Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta

Saturday, October 7th 2017


Ahoy, mateys! Get your "scrap-py "boats ready for this year's regatta.

