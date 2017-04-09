Area 1612 closing to Oyster harvesting at sunset Sunday

The Department of Agriculture will close oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset Sunday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area is being closed because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown rose to 15.2 feet on Sunday, flood stage is 15 feet.
River levels over 11 feet require the state to begin closing Oyster harvesting areas in the bay to insure water quality.
The area will be reopened when sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/