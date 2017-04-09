Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

TESSA is 1 yr old Lab/Terrier cross. She is champagne in color and temperament. She's a sweet and bubbly girl with a gentle temperament. She is heartworm negative and will be spayed next week. This little lady will make a perfect pet because she's perfect in just about every way.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
