Avoid distracted driving habits and Arrive Alive

April is distracted driving awareness month in Florida and drivers are being urged to keep their eyes on the road and focus on driving in an effort to reduce distracted driving crashes.
In 2016, there were almost 50,000 crashes involving distracted driving in Florida, which is more than five crashes every hour.
Last year, distracted driving crashes accounted for more than 3,500 serious injuries and 233 fatalities.
Distracted driving crashes have increased 26 percent since 2013.
In 2016, drivers age 20–24 were responsible for the highest number of distracted driving crashes, followed closely by 25–29 year-olds and 15–19 year-olds.
In fact, drivers under the age of 30 accounted for more than 20,000 distracted driving crashes, of which over 13,500 were from inattentiveness or not being focused on driving.
Texting is one of the most dangerous driver distractions since it takes your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel and your mind off of driving.
But texting is not the only distracted driving behavior; other dangerous driving distractions include putting on makeup, tending to children in the backseat, eating, tuning the radio, checking GPS navigation and even daydreaming.
And remember, if you see someone driving dangerously, you should report it by calling *FHP on your cell phone.
