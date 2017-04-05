Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Governor Rick Scott suspends Franklin County tax collector after felony charge,
Governor Rick Scott has officially suspended James A. Harris Jr. as Franklin County's tax collector.
Harris was arrested last Friday on 2nd degree felony charges of engaging in sexual activity with a 17 year old boy.
He was booked into the Franklin County jail and released Saturday morning after posting a $5,000 bond.
Under the Florida constitution, the governor has the power to suspend any county officer who has been charged with a felony.
The Governor issued the executive order on Monday.
Under the suspension, Harris is prohibited from performing any official acts of public office.
He will also not be paid during the suspension.
The governor's office has not yet said what steps it will take next.
The Franklin County elections office said the governor has the power to name someone to fill in as tax collector until a special election can be scheduled.
http://live.oysterradio.com/