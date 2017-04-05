Don't miss 12 incompetent jurors this weekend in Apalachicola!

Come laugh with us!
If you've ever served on a jury, you may recognize some of the characters portrayed in the Panhandle Players' production of 12 Incompetent Jurors, a farcical comedy by Ian McWethy, directed by Judith Loftus. Performances are set for Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 9, 3:00 pm, at the historic Chapman Auditorium at Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola.
When a man is accused of abducting half a dozen cats, it's a simple open-and-shut case, even for a jury that's filled with oddballs, eccentrics, and possibly half-crazed kooks. Even the judge has determined there should be no trouble reaching a quick verdict. But, one man, a wannabe lawyer, believes that the "Cat Burglar" is innocent. Will he be able to sway the other jury members when all the evidence points to the defendant's guilt?
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at panhandleplayers.com. Box office opens one hour before curtain time. Parking for the Chapman Auditorium is accessed off 14th Street.
http://live.oysterradio.com/